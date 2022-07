President Election 2022: Counting of votes of MPs ends

The counting of votes of MPs in the presidential election is over. NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu has been voted by 540 MPs. It is expected that Daupadi Murmu will register a big victory.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

