President Election 2022: Murmu will create history as soon as he becomes President

Counting of votes is underway in the Parliament House for the presidential election. In the presidential election, there is a contest between NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

