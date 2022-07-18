NewsVideos

Presidential Election 2022: Congress's notice in Rajya Sabha amid Presidential elections

The monsoon session of Parliament is starting from today. Congress has given notice in the Rajya Sabha regarding the Agneepath scheme, as well as demanded the withdrawal of the Agneepath scheme. Voting for Presidential Election 2022 will start from 10 am today (Monday) till 5 pm.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha, Presidential Election Live Updates: Who will be the President of India?
11:48
Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha, Presidential Election Live Updates: Who will be the President of India?
PM Modi and Amit Shah cast their vote for the Presidential election, CM Yogi also voted
23:14
PM Modi and Amit Shah cast their vote for the Presidential election, CM Yogi also voted
Yashwant Sinha's big statement in the midst of presidential elections
4:7
Yashwant Sinha's big statement in the midst of presidential elections
Brijesh Pathak's statement on Presidential Election
1:5
Brijesh Pathak's statement on Presidential Election
Presidential Election 2022: PM Modi's address to the House
6:23
Presidential Election 2022: PM Modi's address to the House

