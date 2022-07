Presidential Election 2022: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha have been adjourned. The proceedings of the Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm due to the Presidential elections. Presidential election voting will continue till 5 pm

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

