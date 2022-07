Presidential Election 2022 : Shiv Sena to support Draupadi Murmu

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has made a big announcement saying that he and his party will support Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential election.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

