Presidential Election 2022: Who Will Win Presidential Elections?

The counting of votes for the Presidential election will begin at 11 am in the Parliament House today. It is believed that the counting will be completed by noon. Today it will be known who will become the President. At present, the total weightage of votes of the members of the Electoral College for the President's election is 10,98,882, so the candidate will need 5,49,442 votes to win.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

The counting of votes for the Presidential election will begin at 11 am in the Parliament House today. It is believed that the counting will be completed by noon. Today it will be known who will become the President. At present, the total weightage of votes of the members of the Electoral College for the President's election is 10,98,882, so the candidate will need 5,49,442 votes to win.