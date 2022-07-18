NewsVideos

Presidential Elections 2022: How much is the President's salary, what are his powers?

India is set to elect its 15th President and the results will out on 21st July. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, everyone has participated in the voting process. But do you know how much salary, facilities, roles and responsibilities do a President have during his/her tenure?

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
India is set to elect its 15th President and the results will out on 21st July. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, everyone has participated in the voting process. But do you know how much salary, facilities, roles and responsibilities do a President have during his/her tenure?

All Videos

Dhar Updates: At least 13 killed after bus falls into Narmada river in Bhopal
Dhar Updates: At least 13 killed after bus falls into Narmada river in Bhopal
Climate change is causing destruction all around the world
15:53
Climate change is causing destruction all around the world
Badhir News: 13 killed in Dhar bus accident, PM Modi expresses grief
7:46
Badhir News: 13 killed in Dhar bus accident, PM Modi expresses grief
MP Simranjit Singh Mann's controversial statement on Bhagat Singh
7:47
MP Simranjit Singh Mann's controversial statement on Bhagat Singh
China is working on 'Formula of Hypnotism', will directly attack the enemy's mind
16:36
China is working on 'Formula of Hypnotism', will directly attack the enemy's mind

Trending Videos

Dhar Updates: At least 13 killed after bus falls into Narmada river in Bhopal
15:53
Climate change is causing destruction all around the world
7:46
Badhir News: 13 killed in Dhar bus accident, PM Modi expresses grief
7:47
MP Simranjit Singh Mann's controversial statement on Bhagat Singh
16:36
China is working on 'Formula of Hypnotism', will directly attack the enemy's mind
President Election 2022,Presidential Election 2022,Vice President election 2022,president elections 2022,vice president election 2022 candidates,Vice President election,vice president election 2022 india,presidential election,vice president election 2022 date,president election in india 2022,indian president election 2022,Vice Presidential election 2022,president election in india,roles and responsibilities,salary of President,facilities,Zee-One,Zee News,