Presidential Elections 2022: How much is the President's salary, what are his powers?

India is set to elect its 15th President and the results will out on 21st July. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, everyone has participated in the voting process. But do you know how much salary, facilities, roles and responsibilities do a President have during his/her tenure?

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

India is set to elect its 15th President and the results will out on 21st July. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, everyone has participated in the voting process. But do you know how much salary, facilities, roles and responsibilities do a President have during his/her tenure?