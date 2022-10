Press Conference : Union Minister Smriti Irani targets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani has made serious allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia. Smriti Irani has said that Gopal Italia insulted PM Modi's mother at the behest of Kejriwal.