Prime Minister Modi imposes complete lockdown in India for 21 days from midnight 12 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing nation over Coronavirus. He urges citizen to stay indoors and follow the protocols of the administration regarding lockdown. It may be noted that the PM had earlier addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19 and called for a ''Janata Curfew'' on March 22, which was highly successful.