Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally addressed the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally addressed the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' program under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Goa. Modi described this day as a special day for Goa.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

