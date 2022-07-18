Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on the matter of cyber security

Speaking on the matter of cyber security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that now we have to be careful about this danger as well. PM Modi said that now we have to make our strategy not by looking at the past but by keeping future in mind.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

