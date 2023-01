videoDetails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students in Pariksha Pe Charcha Programme

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Once again Prime Minister Narendra Modi is organizing Pariksha Pe Charcha Programme. During the programme, he will interact with students regarding upcoming examinations and will provide them special suggestions to relieve stress. 38 lakh children have registered to participate in this programme.