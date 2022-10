Prime Minister: Rishi Sunak gave a big statement

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine," Sunak tweeted.