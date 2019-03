Priyanka Gandhi 'insults' Lal Bahadur Shastri by choosing a used garland to pay her tribute

The BJP has accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of 'insulting' former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as a video has emerged on social media showing Priyanka garlanding a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri with the garland she had already worn. Watch this video to know more.