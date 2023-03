videoDetails

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweets on Modi Surname Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in the 2019 defamation case by the Surat court. Regarding this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in support of Rahul Gandhi and said, 'My brother is neither ever afraid nor ever afraid'. Know in detail in this report what Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote in the tweet.