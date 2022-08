Prophet Remark Row: Tension still remains in Hyderabad after MLA T Raja's controversial statement

Tension still remains in Hyderabad after MLA T Raja's controversial statement. Tight security arrangements have been made on the occasion of Friday prayers. Many leaders including Owaisi have appealed to maintain peace.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

