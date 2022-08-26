NewsVideos

Prophet Remark Row: When will the violent slogans stop?

Tension remains intact in Hyderabad after MLA T Raja's controversial statement. Tight security arrangements have been made on the occasion of Friday prayers. Many leaders including Owaisi have appealed to maintain peace. The big question is when will the violent slogans stop?

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:31 AM IST


