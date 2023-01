videoDetails

Protest against Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav had to face the wrath of the local people in Bihar's Raghopur. People stopped Tejashwi Yadav's convoy by lying down. They were protesting for making a paved road.