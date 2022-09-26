NewsVideos

Protest against Pakistan's Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in London

|Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
Pakistan's Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has a street protest in London. It is alleged that the supporters of Imran Khan's party PTI have raised slogans against her.

All Videos

Rajasthan Congress Crisis: 'Rann' of Rajasthan in Delhi Durbar
10:17
Rajasthan Congress Crisis: 'Rann' of Rajasthan in Delhi Durbar
Ashok Gehlot's loyalist MLAs submit resignations
20:44
Ashok Gehlot's loyalist MLAs submit resignations
महाकथा : मां शैलपुत्री की कहानी।
3:4
महाकथा : मां शैलपुत्री की कहानी।
Navratri 2022: Sharadiya Navratri starts from today
4:16
Navratri 2022: Sharadiya Navratri starts from today
Khabren Khatakhat: Lalu and Nitish Kumar met Sonia Gandhi
7:49
 Khabren Khatakhat: Lalu and Nitish Kumar met Sonia Gandhi

Trending Videos

10:17
Rajasthan Congress Crisis: 'Rann' of Rajasthan in Delhi Durbar
20:44
Ashok Gehlot's loyalist MLAs submit resignations
3:4
महाकथा : मां शैलपुत्री की कहानी।
4:16
Navratri 2022: Sharadiya Navratri starts from today
7:49
Khabren Khatakhat: Lalu and Nitish Kumar met Sonia Gandhi
Maryam Aurangzeb,maryam aurangzeb in london,maryam aurangzeb london,maryam aurangzeb london video,maryam aurangzeb today,maryam aurangzeb latest,maryam aurangzeb pmln,maryam aurangzeb video,maryam aurangzeb london viral video,London,maryam aurangzeb video london,maryam aurangzebnew video london,maryam aurangzeb speech,maryam aurangzeb updates,maryam aurangzeb latest updates,pmln leader maryam aurangzeb,Breaking News,Hindi News,Pakistan Information Minister,