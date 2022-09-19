Protest continues over Chandigarh University's MMS scandal
Protests are going on continuously on Chandigarh University's MMS case. Thousands of students are sitting on dharna outside the university. Meanwhile, the university holiday has been extended. The holiday has been increased from 2 days to 7 days.
Protests are going on continuously on Chandigarh University's MMS case. Thousands of students are sitting on dharna outside the university. Meanwhile, the university holiday has been extended. The holiday has been increased from 2 days to 7 days.