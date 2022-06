Protesters set train on fire in Chapra

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

The protest against the Agnipath scheme is increasing continuously. Shocking pictures of students protesting are coming out from many districts of Bihar. One such picture has come from Chapra where the train was set ablaze.