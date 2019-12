Protests over CAA at Nadwa university in Lucknow, students throw stones at police

Students threw stones at the police who kept them shut as a massive protest broke out on December 16th morning at Nadwa university in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of university students were pressing against the main gates as the cops held the gates closed. the students also threw stones at the policemen guarding the gate. #CAAProtest #CAB #LucknowStudentsprotest #NadwaUniversityProtest