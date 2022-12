videoDetails

Pulwama Breaking: Bulldozer ran at house of terrorist Ashiq Nangru, house was built on government land

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Major action has been taken against a terrorist in Kashmir's Pulwama. Bulldozer has been terrorist Ashiq Nangru's house. Actually, the terrorist had built a house on government land. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.