Pune Chain Snatching Case: 10-year-old girl fights with chain snatchers for grandmother

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

A shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai's Pune. A baby girl is seen fighting off chain snatchers for her grandmother. Grandmother and Granddaughter teach them a big lesson when bike swar chain snatchers pull the chain. This incident has been captured in CCTV.