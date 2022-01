Punjab Election 2022: Election in its place, but budget session is important - PM Modi | Budget Session 2022 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the media before the start of the budget session and said in it that the elections will continue in their place but the budget session is very important as well as the Prime Minister has appealed to all the parties to move forward with all positivity, so that the country can be saved. To be taken on the path of progress.