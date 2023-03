videoDetails

Punjab News: Another picture of Amritpal Singh surfaces

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Another picture of Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal has come to the fore. In this picture, Amritpal is seen carrying a bike on an e-rickshaw. On the other hand, there have been many big revelations from Amritpal's WhatsApp chat. In this chat, along with Amritpal's drugs connection, the matter of contact with girls has also come to the fore.