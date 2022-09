Punjab News: Clash between Nihang Sikhs and Dera Beas members in Punjab

On a trifle issue the matter came to such a point that there was a violent clash between Nihang Sikhs and Dera Beas members in which many people got injured.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

