NewsVideos
videoDetails

Punjab News: Police recovers his car from Jalandhar today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is absconding. The police is searching for him since Saturday but his whereabouts are not known. Police recovered his car from Jalandhar today

All Videos

Police reached Assam with Khalistani supporters
1:22
Police reached Assam with Khalistani supporters
Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh's black ISUZU car seized by police
7:2
 Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh's black ISUZU car seized by police
Moose Wala’s Barsi: Singer’s father appeals Punjab govt to allow fans to attend ceremony
Moose Wala’s Barsi: Singer’s father appeals Punjab govt to allow fans to attend ceremony
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects New Delhi- Ajmer Shatabdi Express train
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects New Delhi- Ajmer Shatabdi Express train
Earthquake: Strong tremors felt in Ecuador, more than 380 people injuries
5:6
Earthquake: Strong tremors felt in Ecuador, more than 380 people injuries

Trending Videos

1:22
Police reached Assam with Khalistani supporters
7:2
Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh's black ISUZU car seized by police
Moose Wala’s Barsi: Singer’s father appeals Punjab govt to allow fans to attend ceremony
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects New Delhi- Ajmer Shatabdi Express train
5:6
Earthquake: Strong tremors felt in Ecuador, more than 380 people injuries
Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh khalsa,WHo is Amritpal Singh,bhai amritpal singh,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh on khalistan,waris punjab de amritpal singh,fir on amritpal singh,ajnala amritpal singh,amritpal singh today news,amritpal singh marriage,khalistan,Punjab news,Punjab Police,punjab operation amritpal,amritpal singh arrest news,khalistan amritpal singh news,waris punjab de,