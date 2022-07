Punjab Police arrests 2 close associates of Goldy Brar from Haryana's Pathrala

Punjab Police has got a big success. Police have arrested two close associates of Goldy Brar whose names are Malkit Singh and Hardeep Singh. Both the accused have been arrested from Pathrala in Haryana.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

