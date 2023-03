videoDetails

Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal, CCTV Footage Surface

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is still out of the grip of Punjab Police. In the CCTV video, Amritpal himself was seen driving the vehicle. Now apprehension is being raised that Amritpal has fled towards the Pakistan border on a bike. ISI is trying to get Amritpal out.