DNA: How to identify fake medicines?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
Today in DNA we will analyze the wholesale business of fake cancer medicines which are playing with the lives of cancer patients. This analysis of ours must be seen by every cancer patient and his family. Bhagiratha Palace of Delhi, from where fake medicines for diseases like cancer and diabetes were being supplied. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has exposed a gang involved in trading in fake medicines.

