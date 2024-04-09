Advertisement
Rajniti: Maharashtra Opposition seat deal done

Apr 09, 2024
With whom is Maharashtra standing in the Lok Sabha elections 2024? Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena was broken by Eknath Shinde. Sharad Pawar's NCP was broken by his nephew Ajit Pawar.. But who will get the benefit of this sabotage and what are the challenges facing Prime Minister Modi after seat distribution in India?

