Punjab Police starts questioning Amritpal Singh's NRI wife

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

For the last four days, the police is looking for Amritpal Singh, the chief of the Waris Punjab De organization and a pro-Khalistan supporter. Now the Punjab Police has reached Amritpal Singh's house. Punjab Police has interrogated his NRI wife Kirandeep Kaur and mother.