videoDetails

Punjab Police's investigation issues LOC Reminder against Amritpal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

During the investigation of Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal, Punjab Police did not find passport from his house. Punjab Police suspects the family members of making him go abroad. Now in this connection, police has issued a lookout circular reminder against Amritpal.