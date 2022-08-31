Question arose on bulldozer action on Madarasa in Assam

In Assam, questions are being raised on the ongoing bulldozer of the madrassa at the madrassa. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has said that take action on the one who has the problem. Bulldozers will run only under Yogi's government and will not work in Assam.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

