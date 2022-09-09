Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in press conference during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Today is the third day of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Speaking at the press conference during the yatra, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP. Rahul Gandhi has said that BJP-RSS is working to divide the country. He further said that the BJP is creating pressure on the institutions.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

