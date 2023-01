videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in Punjab's Fatehgarh, says, 'Hatred, Inflation, Unemployment Increased in the Country in a Few Years'

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on BJP Government in Punjab's Fatehgarh. Rahul said that 'hatred, inflation and unemployment in the country have increased in the last few years. BJP people do not talk about the issues of the country at all.'