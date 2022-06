Rahul Gandhi came out of ED office

After the ED's interrogation which lasted for about 4 hours, Rahul Gandhi left the ED's office. Here he was being questioned in the National Herald case since 11 am.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 07:31 PM IST

After the ED's interrogation which lasted for about 4 hours, Rahul Gandhi left the ED's office. Here he was being questioned in the National Herald case since 11 am.