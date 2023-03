videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 12:35 AM IST

When Ravi Shankar Prasad said to Deepak Chaurasia, if someone told you that all Chaurasias are corrupt, would you feel bad or not? That's why whatever statement Rahul Gandhi gave is absolutely wrong. You have the right to criticize, not to abuse.