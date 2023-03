videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress starts protest against BJP at Rajghat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament has ended. Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership was terminated by the Lok Sabha secretariat after he was sentenced to 2 years by the Surat court. In protest against which today the Congress party did Satyagraha at Rajghat