Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: Congress is victim of 'feudal mentality' says Dharmendra Pradhan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

On losing Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi, Dharmendra Pradhan said that this is not the first case in the country. The Congress wants a separate law to be made for it, separate treatment. Congress is a victim of feudal mentality.