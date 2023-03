videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: 'Rahul had to pay the price of Adani's scam' says Jairam Ramesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

On losing Rahul Gandhi's membership, Jairam Ramesh said - This is not just a legal issue, it is fundamentally a political issue. I am saying again and again, I will repeat it even today, this is politics of vengeance, politics of intimidation and harassment is a result and an example.