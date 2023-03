videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi fiercely targets BJP in Press conference

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

After being a former MP, today Rahul Gandhi has held a press conference from the Congress headquarters. In this press conference, Rahul Gandhi has fiercely targeted the BJP. So the Congress has tried damage control by placing Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel next to Rahul Gandhi. Actually both these Chief Ministers come from OBC community.