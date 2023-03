videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi gives 4 page answer to Delhi Police's notice

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seems to be constantly surrounded by his statements. Delhi Police sent a notice to Rahul in the case of indecent remarks about India first in Adani and then in Cambridge University during the London tour, to which Rahul has given a reply in 4 pages. Know in detail in this report what Rahul wrote in reply.