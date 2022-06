Rahul Gandhi left for Musa village to meet Moosewala's family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Moosa village to meet the family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. A while back he had reached Chandigarh airport, from where he has left for Musa village. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress President Raja Bading and Pratap Bajwa are also present.