Rahul Gandhi Makes Big Statement Attacking Central Government, says, 'I understand violence because I have seen violence'
Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress concluded in Jammu and Kashmir today. Rahul Gandhi attended the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra despite heavy snowfall. During this, he made a big statement targeting the central government and said, 'I understand violence, I have seen violence. Those who have not faced violence, they will not understand this. To name a few Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji. They are afraid.' Watch the full speech of Rahul Gandhi.