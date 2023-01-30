NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi Makes Big Statement Attacking Central Government, says, 'I understand violence because I have seen violence'

|Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress concluded in Jammu and Kashmir today. Rahul Gandhi attended the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra despite heavy snowfall. During this, he made a big statement targeting the central government and said, 'I understand violence, I have seen violence. Those who have not faced violence, they will not understand this. To name a few Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji. They are afraid.' Watch the full speech of Rahul Gandhi.

