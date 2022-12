videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Opposition’s PM face in 2024 Lok Sabha Election Says Kamal Nath

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said on Friday that Rahul Gandhi will not only be the face of the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but will also be the face of the Prime Minister's post.