Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin from Kanyakumari

Rahul Gandhi is starting 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from today. Speaking on the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a wishful electoral Hindu. As soon as the elections approach, he starts visiting temples

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

