Rahul Gandhi says, 'Gandhi's never apologize'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi Press Conference: Rahul Gandhi appeared in front of the media for the first time after the end of the Parliament membership. While clarifying in the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said that my name is not Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi and Gandhi never apologises.