Rahul Gandhi to appear in Mumbai's Sewri court in RSS defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, who has quit as Congress president in the wake of his party's humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is likely to appear in a Mumbai court on Thursday in connection with a defamation case filed by an RSS worker with regard to his objectionable comments concerning journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder. Watch this video to know more.